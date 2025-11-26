Lincoln Riley's actions already proved that his USC promise means nothing

Week 13 brought an end to the USC Trojans' hopes of making the College Football Playoff as Lincoln Riley's team lost to Oregon. The Trojans are now 4 seasons into Lincoln Riley's tenure, and it'll mark 4 straight seasons where the team fell short of winning their conference or making the Playoff. USC hired Lincoln Riley with the hopes of returning to their glory days, which hasn't happened yet.

While Lincoln Riley hasn't replicated the success he had at Oklahoma in Los Angeles, programs would love to land him to lead their team. As this coaching carousel has seen some of the top schools fire their head coaches, Lincoln Riley became a name everyone has thrown around after Josh Pate teased that Riley could leave USC.

Lincoln Riley claims he isn't leaving USC, but can you believe him?

On Tuesday, Lincoln Riley was asked about the rumors that he could leave USC which he shut down as is expected.

BREAKING #USC NEWS (sort of): When asked if he would return to be the head coach for USC next year, Lincoln Riley made his decision clear.



“100%. I am right where I need to be.”



Riley would then go on to say that the future is looking bright for the Trojans. pic.twitter.com/gk2GVKR23O — Adrian Medina (@AdrianMedina_16) November 26, 2025

The USC Trojans fans are likely thrilled to hear Lincoln Riley is coming back for next season and shutting down the rumors. The USC fans who are blindly believing that Lincoln Riley isn't leaving must have the memory of a goldfish.

When the clip of Lincoln Riley denying the rumors were released, Oklahoma fans likely rolled their eyes as they've been here before. Lincoln Riley has already pulled this move before when he told Oklahoma fans after the loss in the final Bedlam game that he wasn't going to be the next head coach at LSU, just to turn around and take the USC job.

USC fans have to remember how they got Lincoln Riley to Los Angeles, and when you steal a coach away from another big program, it becomes clear they have ambitions to move to the best job. In the end, Lincoln Riley may coach the rest of his career at USC, but it's hard to take him at his word when we've all seen this story before.