Lincoln Riley's 'championship window' comments prove he'll never win the CFP

The USC Trojans are heading into a pivotal season in 2026 as Lincoln Riley looks to make his first College Football Playoff since his controversial move. When Lincoln Riley was hired by USC, the Trojans envisioned him as the coach that could lead the program back to the top of the sport. Instead, he's posted just a 35-18 record with a 24-12 record in conference play.

This season has to be the year for the Trojans if Lincoln Riley is ever going to breakthrough to the Playoff. The Trojans bring back quarterback Jayden Maiava for a 3rd season which should help the offense hit a new level. Add in the fact that Riley just signed the Nation's top recruiting class and brought in a loaded transfer class, and there's no more excuses.

Lincoln Riley continues to show he doesn't get the modern era

As the Trojans prepare for a pivotal year, Lincoln Riley spoke with On3's Wilson Alexander where he said that he believes the team has now entered a championship window.

NEW: Lincoln Riley believes USC has now entered its championship window, he tells @whalexander_✌️



“Taking this over, you knew you had to go fight like hell just to try to get this window opened.”



Exclusive: https://t.co/7emResgyfO pic.twitter.com/DhA5PxvzPt — On3 (@On3) April 21, 2026

Saying that a championship window just proves that Lincoln Riley doesn't get this modern era of college football. This isn't an era where you need to build for several seasons to win a championship, a roster can be flipped overnight in the Transfer Portal.

Curt Cignetti arrived in a far worse situation with Indiana and has made the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons winning a National Championship in Year 2. The Big Ten has produced the last three National Championship winners, yet USC is still trying to breakthrough to the College Football Playoff.

If the Trojans miss the Playoffs again this season, it's almost inexcusable given how long this rebuild has taken. Lincoln Riley has placed the pressure on himself with this "window", and now he better deliver if he's truly the man for the job.