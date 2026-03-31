Lions 2 round mock draft gives Detroit the perfect Taylor Decker replacement

After missing the Playoffs in 2025, the Lions were always going to have an interesting offseason as the roster gets more expensive. The big question for the Lions was the future at tackle, and with swing tackle Dan Skipper deciding to retire and Taylor Decker asking for his release, the team now has a major hole to fill.

The Lions have a roster capable of making a deep playoff run, but in the loaded NFC North, nailing draft picks is more important than ever. Dan Campbell's identity is with playing tough, and his background in the trenches will need to come in handy.

Dan Campbell lands key linemen in 2 round mock draft

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Tackle - Alabama

The Detroit Lions strength at offensive tackle has become a hole as Dan Skipper retired and Taylor Decker requested his release. The team may move Penei Sewell to the left side, but they can also draft an experienced left tackle. Kadyn Proctor picked up 3 years of experience at Alabama, and his physicality will make him a perfect pick for Dan Campbell.

50. Detroit Lions: Malachi Lawrence - Edge Rusher - UCF

On the other side of the trenches, the Lions have an elite edge rusher in Aidan Hutchinson, but the team needs to land a threat opposite him. Malachi Lawrence has had a great career at UCF with 20 career sacks, proving to be a constant pass rush threat year after year. Lawrence has a deep arsenal of pass rush moves which could help him succeed right away.