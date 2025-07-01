Lone Star Linebackers: Walter Camp names Antony Hill and Taurean York All-Americans

Two of College Football's most hated rivals will be united by greatness during the 2025 College Football season. The Lone Star rivals, Texas and Texas A&M, are in disagreement over who the best linebacker crown belongs to, but the conversation is between the Longhorns' Anthony Hill Jr and the Aggies' Taurean York. After massive Sophomore seasons, Hill and York will be battling for All-American Honors, the Butkus Award, and to be the first linebacker drafted.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Texas is indeed big enough for the two linebackers as Anthony Hill Jr and Taurean York earned 1st Team All-American Honors on Walter Camp's Preseason All American Team.

In 2024, Anthony Hill Jr got the leg up on Taurean York earning 2nd Team All American honors from Walter Camp, the AFCA, the Associated Press, and The Sporting News. Hill Jr became the heart of the Texas defense racking up 113 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss, 8 sacks, an interception, and 4 forced fumbles.

The Texas Longhorns have a true do-it-all linebacker returning in 2025 in Anthony Hill Jr. Whether it's as a blitzing linebacker or rushing off the edge, Hill can get after the quarterback, while his ability to quickly read an offense makes him one of the best defenders against the run. As Texas looks to go on another deep run in the College Football Playoff, the Longhorns will be carried by their defense and with Hill in the middle, it's one of the best units in the Country.

The Aggies head into the season looking to finally crack the College Football Playoff field in the second season under Mike Elko. The man in the middle for the Aggies will look to lead the team to the playoff as Taurean York was a man on a mission in 2024. York racked up 82 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery last season.

A standout day for Taurean York (@TaureanYork5x) for the #Aggies - 11 tackles (team-high), 2 TFL, his first collegiate sack in A&M's 27-10 win over Auburn. @templewildcats



Jimbo Fisher: "He's only going to get better and better." #GigEm pic.twitter.com/L5huNnJEJO — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 24, 2023

While the Longhorns and Aggies will be rooting against each other the entire season, both fan bases will be keeping a close eye on the other's linebacker. Whether they'd like to admit it or not, deep down each fanbase knows that the linebacker play on the other side of Texas is among the best in College Football and having each of these players on a side of the rivalry is truly special.

