Los Angeles Chargers make a splash by hiring away elite college football coach

After falling short in the Playoffs, Jim Harbaugh once again faced an offseason filled with changes that needed to be made. The Chargers knew that they'd need to replace one coordinator when Jim Harbaugh fired Greg Roman, but when the Baltimore Ravens fired Jim Harbaugh's brother John it created another hole.

The Baltimore Ravens hired Jim Harbaugh's defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as their next head coach after he previously spent time on John Harbaugh's staff. Harbaugh needed to replace his star defensive coordinator, and he dipped back into the college ranks like he did with Minter to fill the role.

Jim Harbaugh hires rising coaching star Chris O'Leary

On Wednesday Night, Jim Harbaugh found his next defensive coordinator, hiring Western Michigan defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary.

Sources: Chargers are hiring Western Michigan defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary as their defensive coordinator. O'Leary returns to the Chargers, where he worked as safeties coach under Jesse Minter in 2024. Prior to the Chargers, O'Leary coached the secondary at Notre Dame…

This season, Chris O'Leary led the Western Michigan Broncos defense to an incredible turnaround. O'Leary's unit ranked 2nd in the MAC and 9th in the Country in scoring defense at 17.4 points per game. The unit also ranked 2nd in the MAC in passing yards allowed per game at 138.5 yards per game.

Before his time at Western Michigan and his first tenure with the Chargers, O'Leary spent 6 seasons at Notre Dame. O'Leary served as the Defensive Backs coach for the Fighting Irish from 2021 through 2023, coaching stars in Kyle Hamilton, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Benjamin Morrison, and Xavier Watts.

Aside from getting experience as a play caller at Western Michigan this season, the biggest reason Chris O'Leary got the job was his previous tenure with the Chargers in 2024 coaching the safeties. After O'Leary took the Western Michigan job, Derwin James had the following to say about his positional coach.

"Coach O'Leary is one best young coaches I've been around. He is extremely confident and very smart and detail oriented. He strives to be the best coach and leader he can be each and every day. He ALWAYS has a smile on his face, and the positive energy he brings is very contagious." Derwin James

The hiring leaves a massive void for Western Michigan as the Broncos now need to replace one of the biggest rising stars in the coaching world after having him for just one season.