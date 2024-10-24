Louisville WR opts out of the rest of 2024, agent provides update on his status
Louisville wide receiver Caullin Lacy has made the decision to opt out of the remainder of the 2024 football season, as confirmed by Pete Nakos of On3Sports.
Lacy's agent, David Ben-Zaken of BZ Sports Management, released a statement providing insight into the reasoning behind this decision, noting that Lacy intends to redshirt and preserve his eligibility.
Lacy, a significant asset to Louisville’s offense, had recently returned from an injury that sidelined him for the beginning of the season. After a broken collarbone in fall camp, he came back to the field for the Cardinals' matchup against Notre Dame in late September. Since his return, Lacy has made 15 receptions for 179 yards and has contributed significantly on special teams, highlighted by a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown in a game against Miami.
While some fans may view this decision negatively, Ben-Zaken emphasized that Lacy is making a smart move to ensure his long-term health and maintain eligibility. According to Nakos, there are ongoing discussions regarding Lacy’s potential return to Louisville in 2025, but no final decision has been made.
Ben-Zaken's full statement reads:
"After careful consideration and consultation with his family and trusted advisors, Caullin Lacy has decided to redshirt for the remainder of the 2024 season. This decision was not made lightly, but it was made in the best interest of his future both as a football player and as a student-athlete. Caullin is committed to his recovery and is looking forward to getting back to 100% health. We appreciate the Louisville coaching staff and fans for their continued support throughout this process, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds."
As Lacy focuses on his recovery, Louisville will continue to work through their remaining schedule without one of their key playmakers. The Cardinals, now facing several offensive setbacks, will be back in action on October 25, when they take on Boston College. After the game against the Eagles, they'll travel to Death Valley to take on the Clemson Tigers.