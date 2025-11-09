LSU benches Garrett Nussmeier in Frank Wilson's first big move

Coming into the 2025 season, the LSU Tigers had such high hopes after a promising end to the season paired with how talented this roster looked. The Tigers brought in one of the best Transfer Portal classes in the Country, but the real reason to be excited was the returning talent. The biggest news of the offseason came when Garrett Nussmeier decided to pass up a chance to be a 1st round pick to return for one last season.

In 2024, LSU didn't give Garrett Nussmeier much help with the rushing attack being stagnant, but he still carried the offense. Nussmeier passed for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions, and with a loaded class of Transfer Wide Receivers coming in, everyone expected a massive season.

Instead, the LSU offense has never truly clicked this season, which is a big reason why Brian Kelly was fired, along with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan. The offensive line, starting 4 new starters, didn't help Nussmeier, but he also looked like he had severely regressed after a promising 1st season.

On Saturday Night against Alabama, it was more of the same from Nussmeier as he held onto the ball too long and made a few bad decisions. After spinning directly into a defender rather than stepping up in the pocket, Nussmeier caught an earful from Interim Head Coach Frank Wilson.

LSU Head Coach Frank Wilson letting QB Garrett Nussmeier have it.

LSU VS ALABAMA Postgame Show Will Start in the 4th Quarter👇https://t.co/DF62Fc7Ivk 🎞 ©️ ESPN / ABC pic.twitter.com/2SiVSdDd1D — Lonn Phillips Sullivan (@LonnPhillips) November 9, 2025

When LSU came back out on offense, the captain of the Tigers was not on the field as Frank Wilson made the decision to turn the offense over to Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren.

Nussmeier has certainly struggled this season, but it also feels unfair to pin all of the struggles on him. The offensive line play has been abysmal, constantly rotating in new faces, which doesn't help a rushing attack that never was able to run the ball under Brian Kelly.

Frank Wilson needed to find a way to spark this team and a bold decision like benching Nussmeier will get everyone's attention. The biggest reason Wilson may have made the switch is the fact that Michael Van Buren's rushing ability should help a ton with how bad this offensive line has been.