LSU could break its QB curse on Monday with a major commitment

One of the strangest minor storylines in college football over the past few recruiting cycles has been LSU's inability to sign a quarterback recruit. The Tigers had the Nation's top recruit, Bryce Underwood, on board in the 2025 recruiting class, but when he flipped away to Michigan, it threw all of LSU's plans out the window.

Underwood flipped too late in the 2025 recruiting class for the Tigers to sign another quarterback in that class. The move meant that the Tigers had to land a quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class, but, as they had Underwood on board, most of the 2026 recruits committed elsewhere, not wanting to sit behind him. The Tigers have tried with countless quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class including Bowe Bentley and Landon Duckworth as of late but, haven't landed a quarterback.

The good news for LSU is that the Tigers were set up better than anyone to land an elite quarterback recruit in the 2027 class. Among the Top 15 quarterbacks in the class, three are from Louisiana in the Nation's top quarterback Elijah Haven, 8th ranked Peyton Houston, and 13th ranked Malachi Zeigler. Add in the fact that Garrett Nussmeier's younger brother Colton Nussmeier is the 6th ranked signal caller in the class and the Tigers are poised to make a splash.

That splash could come on Monday morning as the first domino will fall when Peyton Houston announces his commitment at 9:30 AM Central. At times, the USC Trojans looked like the front runner, and it then shifted to Oklahoma but, the In-State team has always lingered. When the final weekend before his commitment rolled around, Peyton Houston was in Baton Rouge for the Florida game.

The stars are out in Death Valley tonight with all eyes on the Tigers.



LSU is hosting a massive list of visitors for the program’s SEC opener.



- Peyton Houston: Top- 10 QB in America

- Easton Royal: No. 2 WR in America

- Immanuel Iheanacho: Top-5 overall



Much more… pic.twitter.com/c1VBmQXSeA — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) September 13, 2025

The Tigers were looking to make a move with Peyton Houston this weekend and getting the final visit may have pushed them over the Sooners. On Sunday, LSU Insider Shea Dixon appeared on Rivals' "The Inside Scoop" where he pointed to the Tigers as the team with the best chance to land Houston.

"I think that I'm leaning LSU here, being prioritized really over the offseason but, then heated up in a big way this summer as a guy that Joe Sloan, Brian Kelly, and this staff as a whole really wanted and said you've got the green light to commit." Shea Dixon

Rivals' Steve Wiltfong relayed the same sentiment saying that the Tigers are in position to land Peyton Houston.

LSU in position to land a top QB target on Monday https://t.co/l20KnHcDft — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) September 15, 2025

Landing Peyton Houston would be massive for the LSU Tigers, as it would end their terrible run of luck at the quarterback position. Every weekend, LSU has had a ton of talent in the 2027 class at their games, and adding Houston to kick off this class would be crucial for hauling in players like Ahmad Hudson, Easton Royal, and all of the other elite players Louisiana has to offer.

