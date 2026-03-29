LSU freshman Jabari Mack is already looking like Odell Beckham Jr at Spring practice

Excitement is in the air in Baton Rouge as the LSU Tigers prepare for their first season under Lane Kiffin. As Spring practice is underway, LSU fans are keeping a close eye on all their incoming transfers as Lane Kiffin attempts to get everyone to gel before what should be an exciting season in Baton Rouge.

While the transfers are going to drive the excitement and the results this season, LSU also has a very exciting freshman class. Brian Kelly and his staff built a Top 15 recruiting class which Lane Kiffin put the finishing touches on, and the class has a chance to make the Kelly era look a bit better when it's all said and done.

Jabari Mack looks like the next LSU star WR with incredible catch

One of the best things about LSU if you're a coach is the fact that the school constantly brings in homegrown wide receivers that become mega stars. Nick Saban described what it's like finding wide receivers at LSU best on College GameDay.

"LSU always has skill guys. They’re talking about all the receivers they lost. You could shake a tree in Louisiana and them guys would fall out." Nick Saban

Early on in Spring practice, it looks like LSU freshman Jabari Mack may be next in line to become the homegrown superstar for the Tigers. At LSU Spring practice, Jabari Mack looked like another former Louisiana native as he went up with one hand to reel in an incredible catch like Odell Beckham Jr.

Jabari Mack insane 1 Hand Catch 🐯



LSU has found another 1 😈 pic.twitter.com/jOp95f2jPT — Jay (@Jayxce) March 29, 2026

Lane Kiffin brought in a ton of talent on the outside using the transfer portal to rebuild the wide receiver room. Given how many veterans the Tigers will have, it may be hard to find playing time for the freshmen, but they all may be too good to keep off the field.

Jabari Mack signed with the LSU Tigers after an incredible career at local Destrehan High School, the same school that produce NFL superstar Justin Jefferson. Mack ranked as the 167th best player in the Country, the 26th ranked wide receiver in the class, and the 5th ranked player out of Louisiana. At 6-foot-0 and 195 pounds, Mack is already built to make an impact at the next level.