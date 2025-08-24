LSU gives Garrett Nussmeier the high honor of wearing the 18 jersey

In the modern era of College Football, players entering the transfer portal and going from program to program has become so normal that we often overlook the players that stick with one program and wait their turn like the old days. At LSU, Garrett Nussmeier didn't win the starting job as a freshman and when Brian Kelly arrived and brought in Jayden Daniels, he didn't jump at the chance to transfer opting to stay at LSU and wait another two seasons.

Last season, Garrett Nussmeier finally got his chance to lead the LSU Tigers and he did a great job becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the Country and a potential first round pick. Rather than jumping to the NFL as his stock may never be higher, Nussmeier made the decision to take one last chance at winning the National Championship.

If you're an LSU Tigers fan, it's impossible to not have a ton of respect for Garrett Nussmeier as his coaches and teammates feel the same way. Ahead of a season that could be filled with a ton of awards, Garrett Nussmeier received his first high honor, being given the LSU Tigers #18 jersey.

The Tradition



Garrett Nussmeier has been awarded the number 18 and becomes the first quarterback to wear it since Matt Mauck pic.twitter.com/3tcx1EL1EG — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 24, 2025

The tradition of the 18 jersey at LSU is a recent tradition but, it's still one that means a ton to LSU Tigers fans. The tradition started with National Championship winning quarterback Matt Mauck who handed the jersey down to fullback Jacob Hester. Ever since the tradition began, the number 18 has been passed down to the likes of Bennie Logan, Tre'Davious White, K'Lavon Chaisson, and Lloyd Cushenberry among others.

Nussmeier follows LSU running back Josh Williams who started his career as a walk-on before becoming a key piece for the Tigers.

Tiger Bait's Preston Guy reached out to Matt Mauck who shared high praised for Nussmeier supporting the decision to give the jersey to the Redshirt Senior.

"Absolutely love it! Not only has he been a great player he has stuck with LSU when other kids would have transferred! Loyalty and being willing to work for something rather given to you is missing in today’s college football. Waited his turn worked his butt off and I can’t think of a better #18!" Matt Mauck

The LSU Tigers have College Football Playoff hopes and for the most part, it's all riding on the success of Garrett Nussmeier. The Tigers quarterback has true First Round talent and he'll have a great supporting cast at receiver to help him bring this offense to the levels it reached with Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels.

