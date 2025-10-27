LSU Hot Board: Ranking the top candidates to replace Brian Kelly after his firing

On Sunday Evening, the LSU Tigers made the stunning move to fire Brian Kelly, who many thought was simply too expensive to fire. Saturday's blowout loss to Texas A&M simply changed the course for the program, as you could no longer defend Kelly or make excuses to keep him. We saw Penn State pony up a massive figure to buy out James Franklin, and we are now seeing a change of course in College Football as programs aren't giving coaches long leashes.

The LSU job opening changes everything, which has already become a hectic coaching carousel as the Tigers are now the best available job. The Tigers will cast a wide net, and they could draw in a name like they did when they originally landed Brian Kelly.

These 3 Head Coaches could replace Brian Kelly at LSU

The fanbase would be outraged, but any list of candidates for the LSU job has to include Jimbo Fisher. LSU AD Scott Woodward hired Fisher at Texas A&M, which means that the two have ties and Fisher will at least be considered. Fisher served as the LSU Offensive Coordinator from 2000-2006 and may be willing to take the job at a cheaper price after getting a massive buyout to leave Texas A&M.

The perfect fit for LSU may be right down the road at Tulane, as hiring Jon Sumrall would be a home run, and it checks every box. Unlike Brian Kelly, Sumrall has experience in the SEC from his time as an assistant at Kentucky, while he's familiar with the state as the current coach at Tulane. While Sumrall may not be the big name hiring the fanbase would want, after missing on the big name in Brian Kelly, hiring the best candidate rather than taking a big swing is the best call.

Every LSU fan is only going to want one Head Coach to replace Brian Kelly, and that's Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin. The Tigers are looking for a coach with experience coaching in the area and a proven winner with swagger which describes Lane Kiffin perfectly. LSU Football's General Manager Austin Thomas worked alongside Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, which could make the move more likely than Kiffin taking any other job.,