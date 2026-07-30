LSU keeps gaining major momentum for Texas 5-star WR commit Easton Royal

During his time at Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin became known as the king of the Transfer Portal with his ability to flip a roster every offseason. While that roster building strategy helped Lane Kiffin, it’s also clear that he recognizes it’s not fully sustainable and there needs to be a balance with High School recruiting. The importance of High School recruiting likely played a massive role in the decision to leave Oxford for Baton Rouge for Kiffin.

Louisiana constantly produces elite recruits, and more often than not they choose to stay home and don the purple and gold. Homegrown talent from the Nation’s top recruit Leonard Fournette to lowly ranked players like Justin Jefferson have helped build the Tigers into a constant threat to win the National Championship, and keeping the state’s best is the top priority for Lane Kiffin.

Before Lane Kiffin even took the LSU job, he was put behind the 8-ball as the state’s top recruit, 5-star wide receiver Easton Royal committed to Texas. Since taking the job, Kiffin has clearly made convincing Royal to play at home a priority, and the tides look to be changing in this recruitment.

Lane Kiffin appears closer than ever to flipping 5-star Easton Royal

As the Summer has progressed, it’s started to look like LSU has a serious chance at landing Easton Royal. The first sign came when Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for the Tigers to flip Royal, and now he’s not alone as Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman is following with a prediction of his own.

NEW: Rivals' @samspiegs has logged an expert prediction for LSU to flip Texas Five-Star Plus+ WR commit Easton Royal🐯



Read: https://t.co/ECRuHgbXPC pic.twitter.com/LcB5QATyfI — Rivals (@Rivals) July 30, 2026

The question for both Texas and LSU as well as Florida who’s lingered in this recruitment is when Easton Royal will make a decision. If this recruitment remains up in the air into the Fall then each program will push to get him on campus for a game in an attempt to get a leg up on the other schools. If the final decision is made on National Signing Day then the two schools who lose out won’t have many options to pivot to.

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Easton Royal is the 5th ranked player in the Country, the top wide receiver in the class, and the top player out of Louisiana.

Landing Easton Royal would be a home run for Lane Kiffin, especially with the offense he traditionally runs. Royal has true track speed, and he can become the big play threat in Kiffin’s offense that either creates on his own or attracts so much attention from the defense it opens everything else up.

Lane Kiffin has gotten off to a solid start at LSU, and the fanbase couldn’t be happier heading into the season. The final step for Kiffin in getting the fans all-in on the future is picking up this level of recruiting win to show the balance between the Transfer Portal and High School recruiting exists.