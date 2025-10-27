LSU must avoid these 3 candidates to prevent another Brian Kelly level disaster

The LSU Tigers made the biggest move of the College Football season by firing Head Coach Brian Kelly. By firing Brian Kelly, the Tigers will pay over $50 million, showing just how committed they are to building a National Championship winner. When the LSU Tigers make their next hire, they'll need to nail the hire with how much they're paying Kelly, which means they need to steer clear of 3 potential disasters.

These 3 candidates would be a disaster for LSU

A name that will be tied to LSU's search for a new Head Coach is former Texas A&M and Florida State Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. LSU AD Scott Woodward hired Fisher while he was at A&M, which means the two have ties. Jimbo Fisher already proved to be a disaster in the SEC and in this era of College Football, which should make LSU steer clear of hiring him.

When LSU fired Ed Orgeron, the name the Tigers wanted to hire was Lincoln Riley to the point that he had to deny it before taking the USC Trojans job. All of the luster that made Lincoln Riley a great candidate back then is gone as he's underwhelmed at USC. Riley could end up turning things around at USC, but his style of coaching wouldn't fit at LSU.

If LSU fans don't like losing to Alabama and Texas A&M every year, as became the case under Brian Kelly, they would hate hiring James Franklin. The Tigers will be looking for a coach capable of winning a National Championship, and considering James Franklin only won the Big Ten once, he would be a disaster for the Tigers. Franklin does have one better factor going for him than Brian Kelly did, as he does at least have SEC experience.