LSU pulls off Transfer Portal heist, landing Tennessee's Jordan Ross

The LSU Tigers started slow in the Transfer Portal, but the program is starting to see why Lane Kiffin is the "Transfer Portal King". When Lane Kiffin took over the program, it was clear that he had some massive holes to fill if this team was going to be competitive in 2026. This week, the Tigers have taken off quickly plugging the holes on this rosters.

The biggest need at quarterback remains unfilled, but Lane Kiffin has started to build out the offensive line, he's rebuilt the wide receiver room, and Blake Baker's defense is picking up serious playmakers.

Landing Jordan Ross is a defensive game changer for LSU

On Friday Morning, Lane Kiffin and his staff landed arguably their biggest addition yet, as Tennessee edge rusher Jordan Ross committed to LSU.

Coming out of High School, Jordan Ross was a 5-star recruit ranked as the 20th ranked player in the Country and the 4th ranked Edge Rusher in the class. As a Redshirt Freshman, Jordan Ross flashed why he was a 5-star recruit with 1.5 sacks, 23 tackles and a forced fumble.

The biggest need on defense for LSU was landing edge rushers as Jack Pyburn, Patrick Payton, and Jimari Butler are all out of eligibility. Landing Jordan Ross gives the Tigers an instant replacement with proven talent in the SEC. Edge Rushers coach Kevin Peoples has taken several talented players and taken them to the next level, and with the talent Ross has you should expect the same.

The way that LSU was able to wrap up this recruitment is just as impressive as Ross was set to continue taking visits to SEC rivals like Alabama, but the Tigers didn't let him leave campus. It's unclear if LSU will continue to push for the Transfer Portal's top edge rusher Chaz Coleman, but even if they're done at edge rusher they've added a key piece.