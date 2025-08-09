LSU Running Back JT Lindsey suspended indefinitely after felony arrest

On Friday, the LSU football team suffered an unexpected loss as freshman running back JT Lindsey turned himself in on a felony accessory charge.

MUGSHOT RELEASED: Jail records indicate LSU running back J.T. Lindsey is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. https://t.co/GlM2tlS2nn pic.twitter.com/OsK6AZSPOz — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) August 8, 2025

According to WBRZ, JT Lindsey is being charged as an accessory after the fact to a second-degree murder. According to the arrest documents, two suspects from the Alexandria area were staying in JT Lindsey’s LSU dorm and had Lindsey’s student ID on them. The two men were wanted in relation to a shooting that took place in May.

Lindsey was taken into police custody and released on Friday Night. The school was made aware of the charges and did not comment on the allegations out of respect for the legal process.

While JT Lindsey awaits his day in court, he’ll be away from the LSU Football team. The Tigers fanbase has become familiar with the schools rules as former Tigers running back Trey Holly wasn’t allowed to take part in team activities as any felony charges result in an indefinite suspension to allow the legal process to play out.

For the LSU Football team, Lindsey was slated to serve a big role in the offense. The four-star recruit had a dominant season leading his team to the state championship game with Lindsey ending the recruiting cycle as the 2nd ranked running back in the state. As a senior, Lindsey rushed for 2,361 yards and 33 touchdowns with an incredibly dominant season.

The suspension serves a significant blow to LSU's running back room as the Tigers are now down to three scholarship running backs with Caden Durham and Kaleb Jackson returning along with true freshman Harlem Berry.

JT Lindsey and his attorney spoke on the matter, declaring that they expect matters to be resolved quickly and maintained that he was innocent and unaware that the two individuals were wanted for murder.

NEW VIDEO: #LSU freshman RB JT Lindsey turns himself in to university police on charge of accessory after the fact.



His defense lawyer, Kris Perret, says Lindsey was unaware the two individuals staying with him at his dorm were wanted for murder. @WAFB @ChrisNakamoto pic.twitter.com/356lQSakoL — Ethan Tuttle (@EthanTuttleWAFB) August 8, 2025

This story will be updated as details continue to be released.

More LSU Tigers News: