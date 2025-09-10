LSU Tigers fans should be fired up after Garrett Nussmeier’s Florida message

When the LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators face off on Saturday Night in Death Valley, the game will have a different meaning for both sides. The Florida Gators are now trying to save the season after a shocking loss against the USF Bulls. The Tigers on the otherside are off to an impressive 2-0 start with a win over Clemson and a win in the game will go a long way toward getting them into the College Football Playoff.

Heading into the 2024 matchup, both teams were in a similar spot as Florida was struggling but, beating LSU sent Florida on an impressive run to end the season. All LSU needed to do was beat Florida, Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma and they would've had the tiebreaker to play for the SEC Championship and a shot at the Playoff but, they instead lost marking a third straight year without any meaningful trophies under Brian Kelly.

If the Tigers are going to have a different fate in 2025, it has to be because Garrett Nussmeier elevates and leads the Tigers to victory. While this is an improved LSU group from last season, at the end of the day LSU's fate lies on their quarterback.

During Garrett Nussmeier's press availability on Tuesday, the LSU star let his feelings on the Gators be heard loud and clear.

"Yeah, I’m not a big fan of the Florida Gators, I think I’ve made that pretty evident throughout my time here. So it’s an awesome opportunity, you know it’s a great team, obviously a great program, very storied rivalry, very storied team that we’re playing. And so, I just can’t wait to get into Death Valley, you know and feel that environment, it’s gonna be pretty exciting." Garrett Nussmeier

In the matchup last season, LSU couldn't run the ball as effectively as they'd like which put all of the pressure on Nussmeier. The Tigers ended up having Nussmeier throw 47 passes with 27 completions for 260 yards and a score. LSU's injuries on the offensive line didn't help as Nussmeier was sacked 7 times while LSU had only allowed 6 sacks in the 9 games prior.

For LSU and Garrett Nussmeier to win this game, they're going to have to fix the issues that haunted them last season. As LSU is still breaking in a new offensive line, it could be a long day if the Tigers can't protect Nussmeier or open holes up in the running game which has been a problem. With tight end and redzone threat Trey'Dez Green dealing with an injury, LSU is going to need to find a way to cash in on their redzone trips as it cost them the game last season.

More LSU Tigers News: