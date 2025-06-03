LSU trending toward landing recent 4-star Mississippi State decommit

The recruiting cycle in College Football is heating up as the top recruits in the Country take their official visits to their top programs preparing to make their commitments. This past weekend was a massive weekend for LSU as the Tigers hosted 5-star Immanuel Iheanacho, Quarterback Bowe Bentley, and several other elite recruits.

The biggest news for the Tigers however comes from the recruits that weren't in Baton Rouge, as LSU had several recruits visiting elsewhere. 5-star Wide Receiver commit Tristen Keys was visiting Miami as the Hurricanes are a massive threat to flip the Nation's top wide receiver. One of LSU's other WR Commits Kenny Darby took an official visit to Alabama and will now decide between LSU and Alabama on July 4th.

While this weekend had plenty of scary stories for the Tigers, leaving the weekend, LSU does have some good news coming its way. On Monday, elite offensive tackle Emanuel Tucker decommitted from Mississippi State ahead of his official visit to LSU this weekend.

LSU gains prediction to land 4-star Mississippi State decommit

Shortly after Tucker's decision to decommit from Mississippi State, the Tigers became the front runners to land his commitment as On3's Steve Wiltfong went on his show "The Wiltfong Whiparound" where he predicted the Tigers would land the 4-star offensive tackle.

Landing Emanuel Tucker would be a massive get for the Tigers as Tucker is the 203rd ranked player in the class, the 16th ranked offensive tackle in the class, and the 9th ranked player out of Mississippi. The Tigers have already had great luck in Mississippi as the Tigers reeled in a commitment from the top recruit in the Magnolia State landing Tristen Keys.

Brian Kelly's offensive line class is starting to come together at LSU in this recruiting class. The Tigers already hold commitments from 4-star Brysten Martinez and 3-star Jalan Chapman while holding a prediction to land Tucker and 5-star interior offensive lineman Darius Gray. The Tigers will be a team to watch for 5-star Immanuel Iheanacho and 4-star Zaden Krempin among several other offens

