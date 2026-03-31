Luke Babin gives Baylor its quarterback of the future in major recruiting win

The Baylor Bears 2026 season is going to be pivotal in answering the major questions about the future of the program. Dave Aranda heads into his 7th season leading the program, and he'll need to prove he can build a more consistent winner as he's gone just 36-37 over his 6 seasons. Given how much we've seen Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech invest in their programs, the state couldn't be more all in on football.

After Mack Rhoades resignation last season, Baylor has a new athletic director, and if Dave Aranda struggles once again, he could be looking for a new job. To help Aranda in a pivotal year is quarterback DJ Lagway who arrives in Waco after an underwhelming season. Lagway could leave again after this season, making finding a future plan a top priority.

Dave Aranda finds his future quarterback in Luke Babin

On Tuesday Morning, Baylor got incredible news as quarterback recruit Luke Babin committed to the Bears. Babin was committed to Vanderbilt until the middle of February, and now Baylor lands the commitment from the in-state product.

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star QB Luke Babin has committed to Baylor, @samspiegs reports🐻



Babin was the Rivals Houston Elite Camp MVP.



Read: https://t.co/5tiBpQ85e4 pic.twitter.com/MRsBYXvkd3 — Rivals (@Rivals) March 31, 2026

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Luke Babin is the 287th ranked player in the Country, the 24th ranked quarterback in the class, and the 39th ranked player out of Texas. Babin becomes the 5th player to commit to Baylor in this cycle, giving the Bears the Nation's 23rd ranked class which is far better than 59th where they finished last season.

Getting Luke Babin on board in this recruiting class is pivotal as Baylor can now start to recruit talent around him. Babin is going to have a chance to continue climbing the rankings and attracting other players to Waco to join him which may end up being enough for this staff to calm any noise around the hot seat.