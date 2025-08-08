Luke Fickell may be reaching the breaking point at Wisconsin

Luke Fickell may not have the hottest seat in college football, but it is warm and seems to be getting hotter after two consecutive underwhelming seasons. Fickell began his coaching career in 1999, and Wisconsin is his fifth stop and second as a head coach. He was named the head coach at Wisconsin in 2022 and had a promising start, winning the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl after replacing interim head coach Jim Leonhard. However, since that victory, Fickell's performance has been mediocre, with a record of 13 wins and 13 losses over the last two years. In his first full season at Wisconsin, he finished with a 7-6 record, ending with a narrow four-point loss to LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Despite this, Fickel received a one-year contract extension.

Fickell's second year in Madison began positively, with the team winning four of its first seven games. However, mid-season turmoil led to a five-game losing streak, resulting in the Badgers missing out on bowl season for the first time in 22 years. The offense has been a significant issue under Fickell's leadership, as the Badgers ranked outside the top 90 in both seasons. He was forced to fire offensive coordinator Phil Longo midway through last season, leaving the team with an offensive coordinator for the remainder of the year. Fickell faced media backlash after responding with "Why does it matter?" when questioned about the direction of the Badgers' offense following Longo's firing.

Fickell signed a seven-year contract worth nearly 7.8 million annually to leave Cincinnati, which has since been extended by two years, running through the spring of 2032. Fickel enjoyed considerable success at Cincinnati before coming to Wisconsin, amassing 57 wins over 75 games, including a perfect 13-0 season in 2021 and a berth in the College Football Playoff. He also claimed two American Athletic Conference championships with the Bearcats.

With the Big Ten expanding recently by adding teams from across the country, the conference has increased in talent and depth, along with a more challenging travel schedule. Fickell has struggled to find his footing in the Big Ten, posting an 8-10 record in conference play so far. The Badgers no longer have the benefit of playing on the weaker side of the Big Ten and the results have shown their struggles.

The 2025 season will present a tough challenge for Fickell and his Badgers, as they face one of the nation's most demanding schedules. The Badgers have difficult conference matchups against Michigan and Oregon on the road, Ohio State at home, and they will finish the season with two of their last three games on the road against Indiana and Minnesota. The non-conference schedule is manageable during the first two weeks, but it concludes with a tough matchup against the #8-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

He handed the keys to the offense to Jeff Grimes, who was hired in December 2024. Grimes brings a smash-mouthed, physical style that aligns with Wisconsin's tradition as they strive to regain their former glory. Defensively, Mike Tressel, who joined Fickell from Cincinnati, has excelled. Wisconsin ranked #10 in the nation in 2023 and remained one of the top defensive units in the country in 2024. As they head into this season, the Badgers are ranked 38th nationally and 9th in the conference.

Offensively, the growth of Fickell and the Badgers is crucial for their success this season. If the Badgers can consistently score points, it will dramatically change the atmosphere in Madison. However, if they underperform again, Fickell could become another coaching casualty, potentially being bought out and thanked for his contributions.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: