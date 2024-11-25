Major shakeups expected for College Football Playoff rankings in Week 14
This week’s AP Poll has stirred up some major changes in college football, and it’s setting the stage for what could be a dramatic shift in the College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings on Tuesday.
As we inch closer to the College Football Playoff (CFP) committee's next rankings on Tuesday, the latest AP Poll reflects a chaotic weekend that saw some teams rise to the occasion while others fell hard.
Perhaps the biggest shock came from Alabama’s tumble. A disappointing loss has dropped them six spots, and their playoff hopes now hang by a thread, with many believing they are done entirely. Indiana also took a nosedive after getting blown out, falling five places. On the flip side, Georgia capitalized on the SEC’s chaos, climbing two spots to No. 6, while Tennessee surged three places to No. 7, keeping their playoff dreams alive.
Clemson made a significant jump, climbing five spots to No. 12. Their rise, combined with other teams faltering, has renewed whispers of them being a dark horse in the playoff conversation—especially if the Tigers can finish strong with a win over South Carolina and chaos continues above them. Speaking of Clemson, we can't discuss ACC teams on the rise without mentioning both Miami and SMU, who are both set up to seemingly control their own destiny in getting to the playoff.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame kept their momentum, putting together a blowout win that solidifies their place in the top five. Oregon and Ohio State held steady at the top, but with crucial matchups ahead—especially Ohio State’s looming showdown with Michigan—there’s still plenty of room for the 12-team field to be shaken up.
For Tuesday’s CFP rankings, the committee will face some tough decisions. How do they weigh a team like Alabama, with three losses? What do they do with two-loss Arizona State after a win over BYU? Does Clemson make a significant jump or are the Tigers still in need of a lot of help? What about South Carolina?
Regardless, we are set to a major shakeup in the College Football Playoff rankings this week and — one way or another — the committee is going to set a precedent for what we can expect moving forward. Do they follow ESPN's lead and forgive a three-loss SEC team, or do they reward teams for winning and essentially eliminate an Alabama or Ole Miss from contention?
It certainly will be interesting to watch.
The College Football Playoff rankings show will take place between 8:00 p.m. E.T. and 9:00 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday night in between college basketball games.