Malachi Fields is owning the Senior Bowl week with one unforgettable catch

The Panini Senior Bowl is currently taking place in Mobile, Alabama, bringing some of the top NFL Draft prospects together to showcase their ability. The NFL Scouts all show up like they do for the NFL combine, but the players can raise their draft stock in a different way as they complete in actual football situations rather than workout drills at the combine.

One of the biggest stars of the Senior Bowl through two days of practice has Notre Dame star Malachi Fields. After starting his career at Virginia, the 6-foot-4 wide receiver spent his final season at Notre Dame catching 36 passes for 630 yards and 5 touchdowns. Fields never got a ton of targets in his career, but a week like a Senior Bowl is the perfect place to showcase what you could do.

Malachi Fields' insane catch adds to a great Senior Bowl

Early on, Malachi Fields has been one of the most impressive wide receivers at the Senior Bowl. Despite his massive frame, Malachi Fields has looked incredibly fluid which is always a plus for the scouts considering drafting a wide receiver with size.

Malachi Fields is so fluid for a bigger receiver pic.twitter.com/8YxHl6GIeF — Max Chadwick (@CFBMaxChadwick) January 28, 2026

In the 1-on-1 drills, Malachi Fields has beaten some of the top wide receivers in the draft class including Texas' Malik Muhammad.

Notre Dame WR Malachi Fields versus Texas CB Malik Muhammad pic.twitter.com/CFzKM7lJKh — Zach Lyons (@TheZachLyons) January 28, 2026

By many accounts, former Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields is showing out at Senior Bowl practice. pic.twitter.com/bnZjj8D8al — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) January 28, 2026

One of the best plays of the week for any players was made by Malachi Fields on Wednesday during the team drills. Arkansas QB Taylen Green targeted Malachi Fields deep, and the Notre Dame star hauled the pass in with one of the most impressive plays of the week.

Taylen Green and Malachi Fields connect on the play of the week so far.



Absolute nuke by Green, and WHAT A CATCH by Fields pic.twitter.com/kwfXQFhJQs — Will Thomas (@wthomassports) January 28, 2026

The play is the perfect rep for Malachi Fields to put on tape for the scouts as he separates vertically, tracks the ball, and makes an incredible diving catch keeping the ball off the ground.

Coming into the week, Malachi Fields was certainly in the range of a Day 2 to Day 3 prospect in this draft class. As Fields continues to make plays, he's cementing himself as at worst a Day 2 selection while some team could certainly fall in love with the size and playmaking ability and target him at the back end of the first round.