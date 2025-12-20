Malachi Toney turned a second chance into a defining moment for Miami

The Miami Hurricanes just picked up their first win in the College Football Playoff going into College Station and knocking off Texas A&M. After struggling since the early 2000's Mario Cristobal came back to his alma mater rebuilding the program, but the Hurricanes still needed that pivotal win to prove they were truly back.

It wasn't the prettiest of games on Saturday as Miami and Texas A&M played sloppy on offense, with the Canes winning 10-3. Late in the game, as Miami tried to regain the lead, star freshman Malachi Toney caught a pass from Carson Beck, but fumbled it, setting Texas A&M up with great field position.

After the play Malachi Toney was heartbroken as his teammates needed to support him as he was clearly upset with potentially costing his team a chance to win the game.

Malachi Toney FUMBLES pic.twitter.com/pA5Sj5nfhE — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 20, 2025

Coaches often talk about picking a player up after they make a mistake, and Miami did just that helping out Malachi Toney. The defense came up big, stopping Texas A&M before Mark Fletcher took over driving the Canes down the field.

As Miami looked to punch the ball in to take the lead, Mario Cristobal turned back to his star freshman and he delivered scoring the game winning touchdown from 11 yards out.

THE FRESHMAN IN THE CLUTCH 🔥



Malachi Toney gives Miami the lead 👀 pic.twitter.com/iHiRTBKQZA — ESPN (@espn) December 20, 2025

It was truly hard to watch when the broadcast showed how heartbroken Malachi Toney was after the fumble, and you hoped that his team would find a way to let him redeem himself. When Miami needed it most, they turned to their biggest star, and he sent the team to the next round.

Toney was electric for the Hurricanes on Saturday with several massive punt returns, but as the offense couldn't get anything going he was limited. The Hurricanes are going to need Toney and the offense to hit the next level if they're going to upset Ohio State, but both stepped up when it mattered to win late.