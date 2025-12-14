Malik Washington staying at Maryland is exactly what Mike Locksley needed

On January 2nd, the Transfer Portal will open, and with just one window for players to transfer this offseason, we'll see a crazier cycle than we have before. As this era is defined by NIL and revenue-sharing deals, keeping key players is just as important as going out and landing new pieces. For the Maryland Terrapins, no player is more important for the future than Quarterback Malik Washington.

As the offseason begins, Maryland needed to go to work locking up some of their key young pieces as Mike Locksley will need a successful season next year. True Freshman quarterback Malik Washington was the star of the season, and a player plenty of schools would've pushed for if he transferred.

Maryland locks up Malik Washington on new deal

On Saturday Night, Maryland fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief as Malik Washington agreed to a new deal, which ensures he'll be the team's starting quarterback next season.

Sources: Maryland freshman QB Malik Washington has agreed to a deal to return to the Terps in 2026. He emerged as one of the country’s top freshman quarterbacks in 2026, breaking the school’s freshman passing record with 2,963 yards. pic.twitter.com/QqNhtBxomu — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 14, 2025

Mike Locksley will enter next season with a ton of pressure after another losing season, but this season he had a young and promising roster. Malik Washington showed more promise than any other player, and after a promising first season, the hope is he'll take a big jump with all of the experience under his belt.

Malik Washington started every game as a true freshman, passing for 2,963 yards and 17 touchdowns with 9 interceptions while rushing for 303 yards and 4 scores. At times in Big Ten play, Washington was incredibly impressive, but he also showed he's a true freshman with some games where he struggled mightily.

Maryland signed an impressive recruiting class to help build up this roster, but there's plenty of work left to be done. One of the top priorities now has to be getting Washington better weapons so the team can get the most out of their talented young quarterback.