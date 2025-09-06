Mario Craver is proving to be the biggest Transfer Portal addition for Texas A&M

Last season, Texas A&M lucked into finding its quarterback of the future in Marcel Reed, as he was thrust into action and proved to be a dynamic threat with his legs while needing to take the next step as a passer. After seeing everything they needed to bank on Reed, Mike Elko and his staff went out and added a ton of weapons using the transfer portal.

The Aggies went out and brought in dynamic playmaker KC Concepcion from NC State, former 5-star recruit Micah Hudson from Texas Tech, and Mario Craver from Mississippi State. Hudson ended up transferring back to Texas Tech after spring practice but, he and Concepcion were seen as the biggest additions while Craver was an afterthought for most of the fanbase.

Through the first two games of the season, Mario Craver has proven to be the most impactful addition of the offseason for the Aggies. In the season opener, Mario Craver made a massive introduction to the fanbase as he caught 8 passes for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Mario Craver X2 🫡



pic.twitter.com/0Q2lVW9Mxf

As the Aggies faced off against Utah State, the fanbase wondered what he might have planned for an encore. The transfer went down in catches with 5 but, went for 114 yards and another touchdown as his year is off to a perfect start.

During his lone season at Mississippi State, Mario Craver wasn't used much as he had just 17 catches for 368 yards and 3 touchdowns on the season. Through just two games, the Bulldogs transfer already has 13 catches for 236 yards and 3 touchdowns as he should blow past his career highs.

The Aggies loaded up with weapons for Marcel Reed and as KC Concepcion and Craver continue to make a massive impact, the upside of this offense is through the roof. The group will have their first true test next weekend against Notre Dame but, all of the signs have been encouraging for Mike Elko's team.

