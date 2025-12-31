Mario Cristobal has a chance to exercise all of Miami's demons against Ohio State

While Mario Cristobal had the program rolling at Oregon, when the Miami job became available, it was an opportunity he had to jump at. As a Miami alum, Mario Cristobal was given the chance to bring the program he played for back to the glory days he experienced as a player. Throughout the 2000's, Miami fell from the program, constantly pushing for National Championships.

One moment signifies the moment that "The U" died, and never returned to its place atop college football. The Miami Hurricanes appeared to have won the 2003 National Championship Game until one of the most controversial pass interference calls of all time extended the game. Maurice Clarett would then win the Ohio State Buckeyes the National Championship.

From that moment on, Miami experienced a steep decline, cycling through numerous head coaches and never returning to the National Championship Game.

Mario Cristobal can finally fully revive The U with a win over Ohio State

The Miami Hurricanes haven't come as close to bringing back "The U' than they have this season, and a win on New Year's Eve would officially mark the program as back. Miami has won 10+ games the last two seasons, and they've done it with the flashy players the great Hurricanes team had.

Cam Ward brought the team back to the spotlight as the best quarterback in the country, giving Mario Cristobal his first 10-win season. This season, Miami has a first-round caliber player on each side of the trenches with Rueben Bain Jr and Francis Mauigoa. Malachi Toney is an electric wide receiver, as we saw with greats like Michael Irvin.

Miami is on the verge of bringing "The U" back, but it won't be official until Mario Cristobal wins a game of this caliber. Considering Ohio State was the program that killed the Miami buzz, knocking them off in a game with massive implications would be the signature win this program needs.

Regardless of the result of this game, Miami is in the best position they've been in since the early 2000's. Knocking off the defending National Champions in a game with everyone watching, however, would be the official return of the Hurricanes as a true contender, which should scare every other program.