Mario Cristobal learns the hard way that Lane Kiffin's LSU is 'just different'

The LSU Tigers are still riding the wave of excitement around Lane Kiffin's hiring as spring practices wind down and the recruiting cycle comes into full focus. While the Tigers have all the buzz this offseason, Lane Kiffin entered the weekend with just two commitments in his 2027 recruiting cycle. A loaded weekend of recruiting visits couldn't have come at a better time as the Tigers will look to start building this class.

Lane Kiffin flips Miami commit in major blow to Mario Cristobal

Among the many visitors in Baton Rouge this weekend was Miami WR commit Ah'Mari Stevens who took his first trip to the Bayou. It only took one visit for Lane Kiffin and his staff to deal a major blow to the Hurricanes flipping the wide receiver recruit.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Ah’Mari Stevens has Committed to LSU, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’0 170 WR from Fort Myers, FL was previously committed to Miami⁰

“I’m Home Geaux Tigers 🐅”⁰https://t.co/TDNbZI7ZOz pic.twitter.com/E4SJwq3oE2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 17, 2026

Losing Ah'Mari Stevens is a major blow for the Hurricanes recruiting class as Mario Cristobal pushes for another top 5 class. Stevens is a Fort Lauderdale native, and as he arrived in Baton Rouge, it was reported that he was no longer a part of the Canes' class.

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Ah'Mari Stevens is the 275th ranked player in the country, the 39th ranked player in the class, and the 27th ranked player out of Florida.

Stevens becomes the 3rd player to commit to Lane Kiffin and his staff thus far in this recruiting cycle. LSU instantly gets to pair Stevens with one of the most exciting quarterback recruits in the country Peyton Houston.

The task for Lane Kiffin and his staff is now continuing to make waves with a ton of talent on campus this weekend. While Louisiana has a loaded talent pool this class, Lane Kiffin gives the Tigers national buzz, and this class more than any other class should be loaded with players from around the Country.