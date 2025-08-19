Mario Cristobal offers the son of a Miami legend in heartwarming moment

In the world of College Football recruiting, it's easy to instantly feel old when the son of a player you remember watching play enters the ranks. There's a third generation of Manning's in the SEC, Jason Taylor's son just played at LSU, and Marvin Harrison Jr followed in his father's footsteps, becoming an incredible wide receiver. When an elite recruit follows in the family legacy enrolling at the school that they grew up following it makes it all the more special.

Even the craziest of College Football recruiting junkies couldn't tell you much about the 2031 recruiting class. The Miami Hurricanes have a reason in specific to pay attention and their Head Coach Mario Cristobal is one step ahead of them.

Miami offers Drayton Hester, looking to carry on the Canes legacy

On Monday Night, the Miami Hurricanes and their Head Coach, Mario Cristobal extended a scholarship offer to Drayton Hester who is the son of Devin Hester.

Drayton Hester is heading into 7th grade so for him to add a scholarship offer at such a young age is a special moment, especially as it comes from his father's school. Given how young Drayton Hester is, there aren't any recruiting rankings for his class at this point, but he'll be a name to follow in the years to come.

Many Head Coaches have seemed intent on bringing back the era of Miami's dominance, but everyone has failed to this point. While this move by Mario Cristobal won't receive a to of attention, it further drives home the point that he's got a great chance to bring Miami back to the promised land. Cristobal understands how important keeping the Canes' legends involved is, and offering Hester not only gives them a leg up in his recruitment but it keeps Devin Hester close to the program.,

