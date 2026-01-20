Mark Fletcher's CFP Championship dominance is the perfect feel-good story

The Miami Hurricanes currently trail the Indiana Hoosiers 17-14 in the 4th quarter as an absolute rock fight is coming down the stretch. The defenses have dominated this game, but the offenses have also had some massive moments to help their teams inch closer to glory. For Miami, the star of the game on offense has been running back Mark Fletcher Jr.

The Junior running back has been Miami's best source of offense with 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns, one of which was a 57-yard run for glory. Whether Miami wins or loses, seeing Mark Fletcher Jr dominate on this stage is a story everyone can root for.

No one is more deserving of the moment than Mark Fletcher

Mark Fletcher Jr is one of those players whose backstory you learn, their backstory, and you instantly find yourself rooting for. Mark Fletcher Sr passed away in October of 2024, and the Miami star still texts his late father before every game, including the National Championship Game.

Mark Fletcher making his dad proud 🧡



His father passed away in October 2024 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tQgc8aBbv6 — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) January 20, 2026

Mark Fletcher Jr's mom, Linda, is the ultimate fan who makes sure to attend every one of her son's games. Linda Fletcher has a fear of flying, meaning she drives to every game, including making the drive from Florida to California when her son has played the West Coast ACC games. Fletcher spoke with Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway about his mom's travel habits, and it's hard not to root for them.

Mark Fletcher’s mother travels to ALL his games by car…



These are the kind of stories that need to be celebrated! 👏🏈 #nonstop pic.twitter.com/27mnyMOAUA — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 12, 2026

Luckily for Linda Fletcher, she didn't have to go far to watch her son in the National Championship Game as the game was played in Miami.

Mark Fletcher’s mom, Linda, hates to fly. So she drives to every game.



She’s driven about 18,000 miles — nearly 150 hours on the road — this season to support her son, including more than 10k in the playoff alone.



What better reward for her than a home game for the natty? pic.twitter.com/6l3ceXXaF8 — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 9, 2026

As the game hangs in the balance, both teams are more than deserving of winning it all, and in the end, we'll all feel happy for whichever program wins it all, while it will be hard not to be upset for whichever team ends the season with heartbreak.