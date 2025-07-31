Massive buzz is already building around Ohio State's 5-Star freshman phenom

While most programs hope their freshmen can make an impact, with the level that Ohio State recruits at, the Buckeyes constantly have a freshman star. When the Buckeyes signed their recruiting class, the player everyone circled as potential instant impact playmaker was cornerback Devin Sanchez, a 5-star recruit out of Texas.

On3 's Industry Recruiting Rankings ranked Devin Sanchez as the 6th best player in the Country, the top cornerback in the class, and the 3rd ranked player out of Texas. In a loaded secondary with several key returning pieces, Devin Sanchez was going to have to impress this fall in order to earn a key role on this defense.

Devin Sanchez impressed during spring camp but, the fall had to be another strong showing for the 5-star. Well, the Ohio State Buckeyes kicked off their fall camp on Thursday and to the delight of the Buckeyes, everyone is in awe of Devin Sanchez's ability.

Ron James of The Buckeye Roast shared that it's going to be tough for Ohio State to keep Devin Sanchez off of the field.

Initial takeaways from day 1 of camp



Offensive line is Giant



Running back is 3 deep



Good luck keeping Devin Sanchez off the field — Ron James🌰 (@2_Tees) July 31, 2025

Former Ohio State Buckeye Mekka Don shared that Devin Sanchez is Jeremiah Smith but, on defense.

Devin Sanchez is Jeremiah Smith on defense. — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) July 31, 2025

Analyst Anand Nanduri saw Devin Sanchez practice and was stunned by the fact that Sanchez is a true freshman.

Devin Sanchez… added to the “how in the world is this a freshman” list — Anand Nanduri (@NanduriNFL) July 31, 2025

Nanduri followed up with how polished Devin Sanchez is which is rare to see from a True Freshman defensive back.

If Devin Sanchez had to start tomorrow I think we’d be totally fine. The polish he has for a freshman DB that’s never taken a CFB snap is incredible. — Anand Nanduri (@NanduriNFL) July 31, 2025

Finding a place to play Devin Sanchez may be the most difficult task for Ryan Day and his staff heading into the season. At cornerback, the Buckeyes return Jermaine Mathews Jr and Noah Igbinosun along with Lorenzo Styles Jr who will likely fill the role at Nickel. Sanchez is too talented at corner to move to safety but, even at safety Ohio State has Caleb Downs and Jaylen McClain who has many fans excited.

The Buckeyes have a great problem on their hands as they have a loaded defensive back group but, Devin Sanchez continuing to shine should make their decision rather easy as he'll be too talented to bring along slowly.

More Ohio State Buckeyes News: