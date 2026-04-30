Matt Campbell locks down the state to secure top-100 recruit Stanley Montgomery

A new era begins for Penn State in 2026, as Matt Campbell takes over at the helm of the football program. The Nittany Lions lead a long coaching search to replace James Franklin before finally landing on the long-time Iowa State Cyclones coach. While winning games early will be important, it feels just as important that Campbell recruits at a high-level.

When James Franklin took the Virginia Tech job, he seemingly made it his mission to tear apart Penn State's recruiting class. After signing just 15 high school recruits last year with mostly 3-star recruits, it's important that Matt Campbell and his staff build a strong class.

Matt Campbell secures in-state top 100 recruit for Penn State

On Thursday Afternoon, Matt Campbell and his staff got exciting news as elite in-state defensive line recruit Stanley Montgomery.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Stanley Montgomery has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 290 DL chose the Nittany Lions over Kentucky, Rutgers, and Virginia



He’s ranked as the No. 9 DL in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings https://t.co/GT9U3GNbpA pic.twitter.com/xCDWdtZxrE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 30, 2026

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Stanley Montgomery is the 100th ranked player in the country, the 9th ranked defensive lineman in the class, and the 7th ranked player out of Pennsylvania. Montgomery instantly becomes the 2nd ranked recruit in Penn State's class right behind the 99th ranked player in the class Kei'Shjuan Telfair.

Pennsylvania is loaded with elite players in this recruiting cycle, and Penn State is going to need to lock down some of the state's top players. As things currently stand, Montgomery is the only player committed to Penn State in the top 20 which will need to change if Matt Campbell is going to succeed.

The good news for Matt Campbell and his staff is that the results on the field this fall could quickly change things. Showing positive momentum in year one can give Matt Campbell all the buzz he needs to start reeling in elite recruits, and push for Penn State to sign a top 10 class in the country.