Matt Campbell makes a major splash landing 4-star DB recruit Semajay Robinson

The Matt Campbell era is well underway at Penn State as the new Nittany Lions' head coach prepares for his first season at the helm. James Franklin proved that Penn State is a program that could constantly finish in the Top 15-25 range, but the Nittany Lions always struggled to knock off the top programs in the Big Ten.

As the Nittany Lions change regimes, Matt Campbell has several big tasks on his hands that will determine the short term and long term success of the program. One of the most important tasks for Matt Campbell is building a recruiting class after James Franklin dismantled the 2026 class when he landed the Virginia Tech job.

Matt Campbell wins big nabbing Semajay Robinson

On Saturday Afternoon, the Penn State Nittany Lions got great news as elite cornerback recruit Semajay Robinson committed to Matt Campbell and his staff.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Semajay Robinson has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 190 CB chose the Nittany Lions over Virginia, Florida State, Missouri, and Pitt



“I’m gonna be the greatest before it’s all said and done🦁”https://t.co/IVtki9zZKn pic.twitter.com/OTITEQFanF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 28, 2026

Semajay Robinson picked Penn State over Virginia, Florida State, Pitt, and several other big name programs. According to Rivals, Semajay Robinson is the 253rd ranked player in the Country, the 30th ranked cornerback in the class, and the 29th ranked player out of Florida.

At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Semajay Robinson already has the frame to become a great cornerback at the college level. Once Robinson gets into a college strength and conditioning program, he'll likely add size and show that he was a much better prospect than most of the players ranked ahead of him in this class given his athletic upside as a player.

Semajay Robinson marks the first commitment in Penn State's 2027 recruiting class which will need to change as the offseason continues. Penn State's class currently ranks just 16th in the Big Ten, edging out Rutgers and Purdue who also only have one commitment at this point in the recruiting cycle.