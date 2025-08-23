Matt Campbell puts Kansas State in their place after pivotal season opening win

On Saturday, the Iowa State Cyclones got off to the best start they could ask for, picking up a pivotal victory over their Big 12 rival Kansas State as well as a Top 25 victory as the Wildcats were ranked 17th. Beating a conference rival is always important but, when there's bad blood added to the rivalry it only makes a win sweeter.

Iowa State was a victim of a massive shot from Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor who called out the Cyclones uniform choice this week.

"Jamie Pollard (Iowa State AD) had to beg their fans to wear their colors, because they don’t know what the hell their colors are." Gene Taylor

Well the Cyclones wore white on Saturday and frankly if they wore green this weekend the fanbase wouldn't of cared after they picked up a crucial victory. While the fanbase likely doesn't care and the comments were clearly a joke, they struck the nerve of Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell.

After he was done speaking to the media, Campbell stormed back into the press room and asked the media to ask about it so he could put Gene Taylor in his place.

"We don’t really care what color we wear, it’s never been about a jersey color for us, it’s never been about any of that. It’s been about team, togetherness, and playing winning football. So, I appreciate the question. Go Cyclones." Matt Campbell

Matt Campbell re-enters a press conference to talk about why Iowa State sometimes wears black.



He's responding to K-State's AD cracking a joke yesterday at a pep-rally about ISU not knowing its school colors. pic.twitter.com/t2njRkL4TJ — Ben Hutchens (@Ben_Hutchens_) August 23, 2025

The moment is certainly cringey yet, it's a throwback rant like you used to see all the time in College Football and to get it in week zero makes the rest of the season exciting to watch. Matt Campbell didn't need to clapback at Gene Taylor but, when you win a massive game like the Cyclones did today, the Head Coach can fire shots at whoever he'd like.

