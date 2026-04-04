Matt Campbell returns to Iowa landing Penn State 4-star WR Landon Blum

This time of year is arguably the most important period on the recruiting trail as the Nation's top recruits start to narrow in on decisions. Heading into the final days of March, the Penn State Nittany Lions hadn't landed a commitment to start their 2027 recruiting class. Just days later, Penn State is starting to build a truly solid group in Matt Campbell's first cycle.

The surge started for Penn State with the commitment of 3-star cornerback Semajay Robinson out of Florida. On March 31st, the class grew to 2 as Pittsburgh Native Zachary Gleason joined the mix. April 1st saw NJ native Ka'ron Ceasar join the mix. Saturday was another win for the Nittany Lions as they landed 3-star defensive tackle Carter Blattner, and it turns out that's not the end of the exciting stretch.

Penn State lands 4-star Iowa native Landon Blum

On Saturday, the Penn State Nittany Lions continued their tear on the recruiting trail, picking up a commitment from 4-star wide receiver Landon Blum.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Landon Blum has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 205 WR from Woodbine, IA chose the Nittany Lions over Kansas, Ole Miss, and Iowa



“All Glory to God”https://t.co/SKBcRad7MT pic.twitter.com/ktMwZjdQ45 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 4, 2026

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Landon Blum is the 202nd ranked player in the Country, the 26th ranked wide receiver in the class, and the top ranked player out of Iowa. Matt Campbell and his staff were recruiting Landon Blum during their time at Iowa State giving them a great leg up on everyone else.

The recent flurry of commitments gives Penn State the 25th ranked recruiting class in the Country and the 8th ranked class in the Big Ten.

Penn State has turned up the heat on the recruiting trail as of late, and if the Nittany Lions can have a solid showing on the field, this could be a loaded class. Pennsylvania has produced 6 recruits ranked in the top 100 nationally, and finding wins on the field could lead to wins off the field.