Matt Campbell's first domino has fallen at Penn State

Since hiring Matt Campbell in early December, Penn State has seen minuscule changes in the new football era.

‘Happy Valley ' has been quite the antithesis when it came to Penn State football in 2025. The team’s early expectations proved far too heavy for James Franklin to conquer, leading to abrupt changes.

Penn State was 3-3 following three-straight losses to begin Big Ten conference play. In their final collapse, the Nittany Lions fell to unranked Northwestern at home. As Franklin found his way to the door, so too did Drew Allar, who went down with a season-ending ankle injury.

Under the direction of Interim coach Terry Smith, Penn State rebounded and tallied a six-win total in the regular season. The Pinestripe Bowl granted success to the Nittany Lions, who defeated Clemson, 22-10.

In the midst of the chaos, a few bright spots gleamed through. It was a redshirt freshman who took over behind center. Ethan Grunkemeyer.

Grunkemeyer started seven games for Penn State and put the nation on notice as he navigated four-straight victories to close the season. The more he played, the more it appeared Penn State had its next quarterback.

Then, the momentum flipped.

In a recent announcement made by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Grunkemeyer is set to test college football’s free agency.

NEWS: Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he tells ESPN. He’s a redshirt freshman with three seasons remaining. He started seven games for Penn State this season and led them to four-straight wins to close the season. pic.twitter.com/pddK9tgqX3 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 1, 2026

Grunkemeyer was more than stellar for Penn State as he finished, passing for 1,339 yards and eight touchdowns. He was sure to be in the running for the starting nod next season, even with Campbell taking over.

However, Campbell had other ideas. With his departure, a mass exodus from Iowa State occurred. One of those names included Rocco Becht, the Cyclones’ previous three-year starter.

Since his portal announcement, Becht had been rumored to join his coach in State College. But nothing was made official until minutes after the portal officially opened on Friday.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel added another indication as to where Becht might be heading.

Former Iowa State QB Rocco Becht tells ESPN he’s preparing to visit Penn State in the upcoming days. Now that he’ll officially be in the portal, a deal at Penn State reuniting him with his former coaching staff could come together quickly. pic.twitter.com/bo0xww3bcY — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 2, 2026

Becht is expected to visit State College very soon. Soon, a deal could be made. Ultimately, Grunkemeyer’s decision to leave showed the early ideals of Campbell with Penn State. The Nittany Lions don’t have time to develop.

He was going to take his luggage. In the midst of a “rebuild,” Campbell made it clear his intention to win now. As the debate might appear to favor Grunkemeyer, Becht is the more polished guy.

Grunkemeyer still has three years of eligibility and a wealth of potential that has yet to be unveiled. Becht, on the other hand, will have just one year of eligibility. If anything, the move provides a clear answer to the looming quarterback heir of Allar.

The first domino has fallen in the Campbell era, and the transfer portal is destined to be utilized more in Happy Valley.