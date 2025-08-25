Matt Rhule reveals he didn't always like his 2024 Nebraska team

In the era of the transfer portal, it's become easy for coaches to feel differently than they ever have about their teams as players ask for more money in season and can start looking for their next program before the season even ends. We've seen coaches retire or leave College Football all together over the past few seasons as their complaints about the current model have fallen on deaf ears.

One of the coaches who has expressed his feelings on how the system is broken several times is Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule. This offseason, Matt Rhule has been vocal about some flaws in the system and he's been even more vocal about how he felt about his team last year.

On Saturday while everyone was keeping their eyes on the Week 0 games, Matt Rhule spoke to the media after his team's practice and revealed that he didn't always like his team last season.

"We were reflecting on it yesterday; I’ve said it a couple times: I didn’t always like the team last year. I loved them, but I didn’t always like them. It wasn’t always a fun day walking in the building… I remember Dr. Susan Elza saying, Ty and Nash being like, ‘This is so much fun because everyone who’s here wants to be here.’ And so, I think that was the turning point." Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule revealing that he didn't like his team last season is interesting for so many different reasons especially as they were the team that broke the Bowl game drought. It's easy for many coaches to keep that behind closed doors but, Matt Rhule revealing that should tell everyone he's high on his 2025 team.

There's been a ton of talk about how Dylan Raiola has taken a step up as a leader and if this can be a more unified team in 2025, Nebraska has a serious chance at being a dark horse in the Big Ten. Matt Rhule has proven he can improve this team on a yearly basis and taking another step forward this season would be incredibly encouraging sign for Nebraska fans.

