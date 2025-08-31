Maverick McIvor: The one college football QB that nobody is talking about after Week 1

While much of the attention in Week 1 was on new starting quarterbacks debuting with high-profile teams, one of the most impressive and underrated performers thus far has been a much less familiar name: Maverick McIvor. Western Kentucky’s new quarterback has been dominant through his first two games (WKU played in Week 0), and I believe it’s time more people start paying attention.

The former FCS quarterback has completed 69.5% of his passes for 706 yards and eight touchdowns, while also throwing zero interceptions with 82 pass attempts. He’s also added a rushing touchdown, already surpassing his total on the ground from last season.

Through two games, McIvor has led Western Kentucky to an average of 48 points per game, accounting for 67% of their total offense and making a number of incredible plays in the process. While their last game may not have been against the toughest opponent in North Alabama, WKU did face a quality conference foe in Sam Houston State, who is coming off a strong 10-3 season, in Week 0.

OH MY!



Maverick McIvor finds Matthew Henry for an UNBELIEVABLE 26 yard TD 🤯 @WKUFootball pic.twitter.com/5HrrNOKPNz — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) August 23, 2025

Maverick McIvor is a GUNSLINGER pic.twitter.com/lCXhWjmOTN — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) August 24, 2025

For those familiar with McIvor from his FCS days, this start may not come as a surprise. Over three years at Abilene Christian, he racked up over 8,000 passing yards and 61 total touchdowns. Half of that production came during a breakout 2024 campaign when he threw for 3,847 yards and 30 touchdowns and led Abilene Christian to their first ever playoff appearance and win.

Western Kentucky and head coach Tyson Helton are no strangers to producing high-powered offenses led by lethal quarterbacks, with the likes of Bailey Zappe, Austin Reed, and Caden Veltkamp, and through two weeks, Maverick McIvor looks like the next in line.

With how explosive WKU has been with McIvor leading the way, their only real competition in Conference USA, Liberty, not looking great Week 1, and with the Group of Five playoff race now wide open, Western Kentucky is a team to keep an eye on in terms of the College Football Playoff.

