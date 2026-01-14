Meet the 6 quarterbacks ready to boost their draft stock at the Senior Bowl

The offseason for most NFL teams and college football players is well underway as upperclassmen now shift their focus to the NFL Draft. While the NFL combine is an important event for prospects, draft season truly begins in Mobile, Alabama at the Senior Bowl. Unlike the combine, the Senior Bowl actually puts prospects through real football drills and eventually a game showing scouts how the best matchup against the best.

While players have a better chance to fly up the draft boards with their performance at other positions, the quarterbacks can prove a ton. Oftentimes, the Senior Bowl gives quarterbacks a chance to play with the best talent they've had, showcasing what they could be in the right situation.

The Senior Bowl announces 6 intriguing QBs heading to Mobile

This year's NFL Draft cycle is defined by a lack of elite quarterback talent at the top of the draft, especially if Dante Moore returns to school. Whenever there's a weaker draft class, prospects that are seen as Day 2 to Day 3 picks can fly up draft boards as teams look to fill their needs. While a quarterback like Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson, or Trinidad Chambliss could still join the group, the class of QBs going to the Senior Bowl will attract a ton of NFL interest.

Garrett Nussmeier - LSU

Coming into the season, Garrett Nussmeier was seen as a potential Top 5 pick, but whether it was due to injuries or regression, he didn't live up to the hype. Attending the Senior Bowl will give Nussmeier to show scouts that he's healthy and just how talented he is. Nussmeier is the most talented quarterback in the field, and he'll need to show it to give him a chance at being a 2nd-3rd round pick.

Luke Altmyer - Illinois

After stacking back-to-back impressive seasons, Luke Altmyer heads to Mobile where he'll hope to continue building up his draft stock. Altmyer may be one of the safer picks in the back half of the draft as he has great rushing ability while he could stick around in a quarterback room much longer than most even as a backup as he's a solid passer.

Taylen Green - Arkansas

Arkansas QB Taylen Green has flashed all the talent in the world at times, but he never put it all together at Arkansas for one reason or another. NFL teams love to take on developmental projects with high upside which is exactly what Taylen Green could be. If Green can look better as a passer than he did in-season, it could work wonders for his draft stock.

Diego Pavia - Vanderbilt

Every NFL GM and Scout is going to want to get their eyes on Diego Pavia after what he's done the past two seasons at Vanderbilt. Pavia isn't the size of a conventional NFL quarterback, but given where he's projected to be drafted, that won't matter in the long run. If Pavia has a great week, it could be fascinating to see where that lands him on draft boards as he's facing an uphill climb to become a Day 2 pick.

Cole Payton - North Dakota State

North Dakota State has quietly become better than some FBS programs at sending talent to the NFL Draft. Cole Payton heads to Mobile after 5 seasons playing for the Bison as he hopes to hear his name called this Spring. Payton is an intriguing prospect who will flash in the game setting with his rushing ability while scouts will want to see him against the top talent.

Sawyer Robertson - Baylor

Baylor came into the season with high hopes as Sawyer Robertson returned to Waco, but the team underwhelmed wasting a solid season. After a breakout season in 2024, Robertson did it again, improving his passing totals with 3,681 yards and 31 touchdowns passing. Given the struggles Baylor had this season, Robertson's a great candidate to leave the week as a massive winner as he'll be in a much better situation than he was this season.