Mel Kiper Jr is all-in on Notre Dame's biggest star

Jeremiyah Love caught the attention of college football fans across the nation in 2025, having a breakout year in his sophomore campaign with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. All signs point to the running back building on an already impressive resume, and eventually becoming a 2026 NFL Draft pick.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Matt Miller released their 2026 NFL Mock Draft on Monday, and Love was mocked as the first running back off the board at pick 17 of the first round to the Chicago Bears. If that were to happen, it would mark two years in a row of first-round running back selections, after Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton were each picked within the top 32 of the 2025 draft.

It's easy to see why the experts have high expectations of Love, who burst on the scene last year en route to 1,125 rushing yards on 163 carries and 17 touchdowns with 28 receptions for 237 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in 16 games. Love's success on the ground proved to be a huge reason the Irish made it to the College Football Championship.

The incoming junior more than doubled his production from his freshman year, where he finished with 385 rushing yards on 71 attempts and one touchdown, with eight receptions for 77 yards and one receiving touchdown in 13 games.

Despite struggling in Notre Dame's final game of the 2025 season, Jeremiyah Love should be in line for another big year in 2026. The St. Louis, MO native continues to fill out his six-foot, 214-pound frame, as well as having another year to understand the Irish's offense, as well as the speed of FBS college football.

With the departure of starting quarterback Riley Leonard, Notre Dame will need to rely on its running game for success, especially early in the year. Luckily for Love, the Irish are returning multiple big producers on their offensive line, and should boast one of the best units in the nation.

Love has all of the attributes of an elite running back, utilizing his combo of speed, agility and strength to keep defenders off balance. With the upcoming draft looming in his mind, look for the junior to put on a show in 2026.

