The Nation’s most dominant Offensive Line shut out of Walter Camp All-American honors

Nearly every season in the 2000's, it has been Notre Dame and then everyone else when it comes to building the Nation's best offensive line. Whether it has been Zach Martin, Joe Alt, Quenton Nelson, Ronnie Stanley, or Mike McGlinchey, the Fighting Irish often have one of the best individual linemen while also having one of the Nation's best units.

Heading into the 2025 season, the expectation is that Notre Dame will most likely field the Nation's best offensive line once again. ESPN's Greg McElroy named the group the best in the Country citing how dominant the group was even with losing some of its best pieces to injury. That thought process sent two of the team's starters from 2024 into the transfer portal as Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler chose Indiana and Nebraska knowing that despite being among the Nation's best they wouldn't start this season.

While the Notre Dame Fighting Irish may have the top unit it doesn't appear that the group has that elite level All-American that the program constantly produces. On Tuesday, Walter Camp released it's Preseason All-American teams and the Fighting Irish were shut out.

Keeping the best offensive line in the Country completely off the list may be surprising but, it also just speaks to how well the group plays as a unit. Anthonie Knapp was named to several Freshman All-American teams but, the talent at offensive tackle is incredible this season. Ashton Craig and Charles Jagusah are highly regarded players but, both players dealt with significant injuries last season.

The biggest determining factor of whether or not Notre Dame will end the season with a player on one of the All American team will be health. Injuries kept Notre Dame's offensive line from reaching its full potential while also hampering the team's rushing attack as injuries to the offensive line and Jeremiyah Love hurt the team in the final two games of the College Football Playoff.

If the Notre Dame offensive line can stay healthy and play to their potential, this could be a special season in South Bend. The Fighting Irish return the best running back in the Country in Jeremiyah Love who'll lead the offense. As CJ Carr takes over at quarterback, he'll have the best group of receivers that Notre Dame has had in years.

