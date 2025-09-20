Memphis savagely trolls Arkansas after upsetting the Hogs in dramatic fashion

After the Arkansas Razorbacks lost to Ole Miss and their backup quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss, in Week 3, it looked like they might have a great chance to get their season back on track this weekend against Memphis. When the Razorbacks took a 28-10 lead right before the half, it looked like they may run away with another game.

Instead, the Tigers counterpunched, and Arkansas had no answers, leading to a stunning loss for Sam Pittman's squad. The Tigers got right back into the game with a 6 play drive going 75 yards in 1:04, proving Arkansas left too much time on the clock.

In the second half, Memphis' defense was incredible, holding the Razorbacks to just 3 points, which gave the offense enough time to work its way back into this game. When Arkansas had a chance to win the game late, the Memphis defense stood tall, punching the ball out on their own 7 and falling on it to secure the win.

The win for Memphis is massive as the Tigers move to 4-0 while picking up a win over an SEC opponent which could prove to be big if they're able to win their conference. On the other hand, Arkansas has to be stunned as their team now drops back to back games and this looks like another wasted season.

Memphis trolls Arkansas with the perfect final score graphic

After the game, Memphis made sure to rub it in with one of the most savage social media graphics with the final score.

The graphic is beyond savage, and it is the perfect post to get the fanbase fired up after such a big win for the program. Adding in that the City of Memphis is greater than Arkansas is perfect and how the fanbase and team should feel after an emotional win at home.

The Tigers have become a joke over the past few years as they've tried anything they can to join one of the Power 4 conferences and everyone has turned them down. The conferences aren't going to be able to keep turning them down if the results on the field continue to trend upward.

More American Conference News: