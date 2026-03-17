Miami Dolphins 3-round NFL Mock Draft after stunning Jaylen Waddle trade

The Miami Dolphins are entering a new era after firing General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Mike McDaniel this offseason. As Jeff Hafley takes over as head coach, the Dolphins appear to be stripping this roster down and rebuilding which started with cutting Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill while trading away Minkah Fitzpatrick. On Tuesday, the Dolphins stunned many by trading away star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Broncos are trading for Miami WR Jaylen Waddle, per source.



Denver receives: Waddle and Dolphins’ 4th-round pick (11th in round) in this year’s draft.



Miami receives: Broncos’ 1st round pick (30th overall) along with their late 3rd and 4th round picks (30th in each round) in… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2026

The deal gives the Miami Dolphins a 2nd 1st-round pick which will be pivotal as the roster rebuild begins. The Dolphins now have the ammo to trade up from the 11th Overall Pick or to stand pat and pick up two cornerstone pieces to build around. This year's draft is going to be pivotal for the future of the franchise as the Dolphins have 7 Top 100 picks.

The Dolphins flip the roster in 3-round mock draft post Jaylen Waddle

11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

One of the biggest failures of Chris Grier's time as the Dolphins General Manager was the failure to nail picks on the offensive line. Francis Mauigoa just dominated in the same stadium for the Miami Hurricanes, and he can slot right in as a key piece on this offensive line. Mauigoa can step right in at tackle, and this would be an ideal landing place for him to grow given this teams timeline.

30. Miami Dolphins: Omar Cooper Jr - Wide Receiver - Indiana

This offseason has ripped apart Miami's wide receiver room with the release of Tyreek Hill and now trading away Jaylen Waddle. While wide receiver isn't the top priority, this team just signed Malik Willis and he will need weapons to work with. Omar Cooper Jr just had a dominant season at Indiana, and has impressed in the Pre-Draft process giving him a great chance to finish as a 1st Round Pick.

43. Miami Dolphins: Emmanuel Pregnon - Guard - Oregon

The top priority is going to be rebuilding this offensive line first to protect Malik Willis, but likely to have a unit in place before the Dolphins draft their future quarterback. Emmanuel Pregnon dominated first at Wyoming before proving he was elite in the Big Ten, and he'd give the team an instant starter on the interior.

75. Miami Dolphins: Malik Muhammad - Cornerback - Texas

Over the past few seasons, the Dolphins defense has been severely stripped down, and will need to be rebuilt for new head coach Jeff Hafley. Malik Muhammad is an exciting cornerback prospect on Day 2 of the Draft after a solid season while he profiles as a player who will be able to fit on the defense regardless of scheme.

87. Miami Dolphins: Dani Dennis-Sutton - Edge Rusher - Penn State

The last two seasons have seen the Dolphins part ways with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb leaving a severe hole at edge rusher. Penn State star Dani Dennis-Sutton put together a solid season without Abdul Carter taking all the attention with 8.5 sacks, and he can develop with another Nittany Lion alum in Chop Robinson.

90. Miami Dolphins: Michael Trigg - Tight End - Baylor

The Dolphins are going to need to add weapons for Malik Willis as this receiving core has been taken down to the studs. Baylor tight end Michael Trigg may be a limited player at the NFL level with locking struggles, but he'd make sense for the Dolphins. Trigg could play more on the outside with the Dolphins lack of options potentially developing into a full-time wide receiver.

94. Miami Dolphins: Julian Neal - Cornerback - Arkansas

Jeff Hafley and the Dolphins are going to need to pick several players in the secondary as they start to rebuild this team. Julian Neal is going to be a great developmental option on Day 2 of the Draft as a cornerback with all the traits to develop into a solid player. Neal has struggled with giving up big plays, but he can develop on the job with this team's expectations.