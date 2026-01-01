Miami found the same pressure point that Indiana exposed to stun Ohio State

The Big Ten Championship Game was eye-opening as Ohio State went from the team that looked invincible to a team with a clear fatal flaw. For the first time all season, Ohio State faced a team that was just as capable in the trenches, and it grinded the explosive Buckeyes offense to a halt. Ryan Day and his staff had a month to study the tape and work with the offensive line to try and fix the cracks they showed.

The only issue is that while Indiana was great in the trenches, they weren't nearly as dangerous as Miami. Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. The Miami dynamic duo put pressure on Julian Sayin the entire night, and it led to a pair of interceptions, one of which led to a Miami touchdown and the other sealed the game.

Ohio State's offensive line couldn't move the Miami defensive line as they held the Buckeyes to just 1.9 yards per carry, including sack yardage. As Miami shut down the rushing attack, it forced Ohio State to become a one-dimensional offense, and the last thing you want to do against Bain and Mesidor is allow them to become pure pass rushers.

The Hurricanes defensive front finished the game with 5 sacks, 8 tackles for a loss, and countless pressures.

While Indiana exposed the weaknesses on the offensive line, Miami picked on the Ohio State defense like we've never seen before. With the game on the line, Miami drove 70 yards on 10 plays to ice the game with a touchdown with 8 run plays.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes weren't tested like this all season long in the trenches, and the two times opposing teams had the talent to play with this team, it turned out that the Buckeyes weren't as good as everyone thought they were.