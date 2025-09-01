Miami Hurricanes star makes early entry for Catch of the Year

It's only Week 1 of the College Football season but, the Miami Hurricanes may have secured the Catch of the Year in the first half of their first game. Late in the 1st Half as the Miami Hurricanes were trying to take a lead into the half, Carson Beck was under pressure and threw up a prayer in the middle of several Notre Dame defenders.

Despite the fact that there were Notre Dame defensive backs all around him, Miami Wide Receiver CJ Daniels went up with one hand and hauled in the pass giving the Hurricanes the lead and himself arguably the catch of the year.

CJ DANIELS WHAT A CATCH pic.twitter.com/qmT4Uy92Oj — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 1, 2025

No matter how many times you rewatch the catch, it gets more impressive that he was able to reel it in with one hand and that it wasn't somehow knocked away. The officials replayed the catch but, it ended up standing as one of the best catches you'll ever see.

This angle of the catch makes it look even more impressive as Daniels couldn't even full see the ball as it was behind him as he came to the ground.

This offseason as the Miami Hurricanes had to overhaul their entire passing attack, Mario Cristobal and his staff added CJ Daniels via the transfer portal from LSU. While at LSU, the Tigers fanbase was a bit underwhelmed with Daniels' performance as he didn't score a touchdown the entire year before it was revealed at the end of the season that he played through a dislocated heel.

During his time at Liberty, CJ Daniels was one of the best unknown wide receivers, and now that he has an incredible catch, he'll quickly become a household name. Thanks to CJ Daniels' incredible catch, the Hurricanes currently lead Notre Dame 14-7 at the half in a top 10 clash.

