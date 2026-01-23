Miami Linebacker returns for rare 8th season in college football

In this era of college football, we've seen just about everything as NIL and Revenue Sharing have made it more enticing than ever to stick around. One of the biggest things everyone has taken away from Indiana's National Championship winning team was just how old the Hoosiers team made up of veterans was. The Miami Hurricanes will look to rebound next season, and they return star linebacker Mohamed Toure to help lead another push.

Mohamed Toure will be back for the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/knmS4sgtt5 — Top Tier Miami (@TopTierCanes) January 23, 2026

This Spring, Miami landed Mohamed Toure in the Transfer Portal taking the New Jersey native away from Rutgers. The star linebacker racked up 84 tackles, 38 solo tackles, 6 pass defenses, and 2 sacks this season.

Mohamed Toure will play a jarring 8th season in 2026

Part of what makes Mohamed Toure deciding to return to Miami for one more season is the fact that this will be his 8th season in college football. Coming out of High School, Mohamed Toure was in the same recruiting class with Kyle Hamilton, Evan Neal, Derek Stingley Jr, and other notable playes who are all entering their 5th seasons in the NFL.

Mohamed Toure's first season at Rutgers was in 2019 where he spent the season redshirting, finishing the year with 3 tackles. The 2020 season gave each player a COVID redshirt meaning that Toure's season didn't count against his eligibility even though he racked up 20 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Technically, Toure was still a freshman in 2021 when he racked up 51 tackles and another 4.5 sacks. The reason that Toure is allowed back this season for his 8th year at the college level is the fact that he tore his ACL in 2022 and 2024 keeping him out for the season and giving him a redshirt.

For Mohamed Toure, the rules are the rules, and if you can keep earning at the college level why wouldn't you? NIL and Revenue sharing have certainly made this more appealing as Toure would likely be a Day 3 pick in the Draft while the Hurricanes can likely offer more while retaining one of their top defenders.