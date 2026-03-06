Miami makes recruiting splash landing elite WR recruit Nick Lennear

The main focus across college football right now is recruiting with the chaos of the Transfer Portal slowing down while Spring practices around the Country are starting to begin. The next several weeks will be filled with players beginning to make commitments to programs while official visits will begin later in the Spring.

Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes have all the momentum a program could want working in their favor. The Canes are officially back, and Mario Cristobal can point to the success of this season to pitch top recruits. Having two players in Rueben Bain Jr and Francis Mauigoa who are likely 1st Round Picks this Spring only helps with the pitch.

Mario Cristobal makes a splash with the commitment of Nick Lennear

On Thursday Night, Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes picked up a major commitment, landing elite wide receiver recruit Nick Lennear.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 WR Nick Lennear has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @Rivals

He's the No. 4 WR in the 2027 Rivals300



— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 6, 2026

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Nick Lennear is the 26th ranked player in the Country, the 6th ranked wide receiver in the class, and the 5th ranked player out of Florida. Lennear's place in the National Rankings is notable as if he can finish in the Top 32 of this class he'd officially be a 5-star recruit.

Making the commitment even more special is the fact that he made the news in front of his future head coach Mario Cristobal.

Elite WR Nick Lennear makes his Miami commitment official in front of HC Mario Cristobal🤲



Lennear is the No. 4 WR in the Rivals300 rankings.



— Keegan Pope (@bykeeganpope) March 6, 2026

Landing Nick Lennear's commitment is big as he just named a Top 5 of LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State, Syracuse, and Miami last week.

The Hurricanes now hold the Nation's 13th ranked recruiting class, but all expectations are that this class is going to surge. Mario Cristobal has proven he's one of the best recruiters and in a talent rich state like Florida, keeping a player like Lennear at home is only the beginning.