Miami must turn to these 3 quarterbacks after missing on Sam Leavitt

The Miami Hurricanes will play for the National Championship next week which rightfully has everyone's attention. Nick Saban always used to complain about the time he lost recruiting when Alabama went on a deep run, and in this Transfer Portal era, that sentiment has never rung more true. While Miami is trying to gameplan, the Transfer Portal is spinning out of control with players Miami would've liked landing elsewhere.

After the National Championship Game, Miami will have to find a quarterback as Carson Beck is out of eligibility. Miami looked to be in a great place to land Arizona State star Sam Leavitt who they hosted on a visit until Lane Kiffin closed the deal.

Miami showed last season with the addition of Carson Beck that they're willing to play the NIL game, but there may not be a quarterback worth the bidding war left on the board. As the options dwindle down, Miami should turn to these 3 quarterbacks as their potential next plan.

Miami should pivot to these 3 quarterbacks

Husan Longstreet - USC

Miami could end its run of constantly picking transfer quarterbacks by landing USC transfer Husan Longstreet. The freshman was a 5-star recruit, and he showed why in limited playing time, going 13-15 for 103 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Longstreet can come in and compete with Miami's other quarterbacks while allowing Shannon Dawson to mold a quarterback.

DJ Lagway - Florida

One of the most interesting players in the Transfer Portal right now is DJ Lagway, who's currently committed to Baylor, but is still exploring options. If Miami can't land a higher caliber of player, DJ Lagway is a player the team should make a strong push for. This season, Lagway regressed, but working with a coordinator in Shannon Dawson could help get the most out of his physical tools.

Wild Card: Ty Simpson - Alabama

Alabama star Ty Simpson declared for the NFL Draft, but he hasn't signed his paperwork, which has created a ton of buzz. As Simpson could still end up answering a team's quarterback issue, schools have started to make it known that they're willing to pay him more than NFL teams could if they picked him in the 1st round. The Hurricanes have reportedly offered Simpson $6.5 million to replace Carson Beck, which makes him a serious option.