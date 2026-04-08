Miami poised to land elite RB recruit who would make Derrek Cooper an afterthought

Mario Cristobal has always recruited at a high level, but once he found his rhythm at Miami, it was always going to be scary for opposing schools. After going to the National Championship Game last year, Miami is recruiting with a different level of fire and excitement this offseason. As things currently stand, Miami holds the 9th-ranked class in the Country, but in an instant, the Canes could grab the top class in the Country.

The Hurricanes have been surging for several of their top recruiting targets over the past several weeks, and after their loaded recruiting weekend, the Canes are on the verge of flying up the rankings.

Miami lands prediction for elite RB Myson Johnson-Cook

Among the top recruits who were in attendance at the Canes' Spring Ball splash recruiting event was elite running back recruit Myson Johnson-Cook. On Wednesday, the Miami Hurricanes landed a prediction to reel in a commitment from 4-star running back Myson Johnson-Cook.

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Myson Johnson-Cook is the 40th ranked recruit in the Country, the 3rd ranked running back in the class, and the top player out of Illinois.

Last recruiting cycle, Miami fans were dealt a painful blow as Derrek Cooper slipped away from Miami to land with the Texas Longhorns. While having Cooper would've been great, if Miami lands Myson Johnson-Cook, the Canes fans will quickly forget about the loss of Cooper last recruiting cycle.

This past season, Myson Johnson-Cook rushed for 1,341 yards and 20 touchdowns on 126 carries, averaging 10.6 yards per carry. If Miami can close out this recruitment, the Canes will be getting a running back that can instantly contribute from the moment he arrives on campus, which is important as Mark Fletcher Jr is heading into his final season of eligibility in 2026.