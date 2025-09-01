Miami’s 17-Year-Old freshman looks like a future First-Rounder

Each College Football team hoping to make a run to the Playoff needs their star players to play like stars but, you also need several players to emerge out of nowhere in order to give you a real chance at winning it all. Whether it's a true freshman or a player that takes the next step, stars need to emerge for each team. On Sunday Night, it was 17 year old freshman Malachi Toney who went from unknown to instant star.

When you think of instant impact freshmen, it's often the 5-star recruits like we saw last season in Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams, and Cam Coleman. Coming out of High School, Malachi Toney wasn't viewed the same way ranked as a three-star recruit by 3 of the 4 major recruiting services.

From the moment Malachi Toney arrived on campus he's been impressive which the Hurricanes kept under wraps and on Sunday Night, they unleashed him on Notre Dame.

At the start of the second quarter, Miami was able to start the scoring as Malachi Toney beat Karson Hobbs scoring a 28 yard touchdown.

Throughout the game it became clear that Malachi Toney was one of Carson Beck's top targets as he led the Hurricanes with 6 catches for 82 yards and a touchdown as his quickness allowed him to separate from a Notre Dame team that runs a ton of man coverage. Malachi Toney went from a player that many didn't know if he'd play to being shadowed by the best cornerback in the Country Leonard Moore by the end of the game.

During the game, Bruce Feldman shared what he heard from a Miami insider about the impressive Freshman Receiver.

"He's the best young wide receiver I've ever been around. His footwork and separation skills are elite. He's a very unique kid. He doesn't act like a freshman. He won’t be phased." Miami Insider

The Hurricanes went out and added a ton of weapons via the transfer portal as they replaced their three starting wide receivers but, Malachi Toney has to be a player who plays early and often. The Hurricanes don't win this game without Malachi Toney, and it speaks to how impressive he is.

