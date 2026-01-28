Miami secures Darian Mensah's top weapon in perfect package deal

The Miami Hurricanes came into the final days of the Transfer Portal appearing to be in serious trouble at quarterback. When Darian Mensah entered the Transfer Portal, it gave Miami a clear plan of attack. Once Mensah's legal drama with Duke was cleared up, giving him a path to land at Miami, the dominos started to fall in place for the Hurricanes.

Landing Darian Mensah instantly gave this offense a higher ceiling than the unit had last season as he's leaps and bounds better than Carson Beck. While Mensah improves the unit by himself, he also gave Miami a chance to improve at wide receiver.

Miami instantly lands Duke WR Cooper Barkate

After reeling in Darian Mensah, the Miami Hurricanes turned to another Duke star in Cooper Barkate who took a visit to campus along with his former quarterback. As Mensah committed to the Hurricanes, so did Cooper Barkate giving Mario Cristobal both members of Duke's electric duo.

Miami has landed a commitment from Duke star wide receiver transfer Cooper Barkate, sources tell me, @GabyUrrutia247 and @chris_hummer.



Ranked second in the ACC this season with 1,106 receiving yards. pic.twitter.com/Am2L9X7cQO — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 28, 2026

Cooper Barkate transferred to Duke last offseason after a breakout 2024 season at Harvard where he posted 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns. Barkate posted the most yards in the ACC with 1,106 yards this season before being passed by his new teammate Malachi Toney during the College Football Playoff.

Adding Cooper Barkate to this offense makes the Miami Hurricanes truly terrifying to guard in the ACC. Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate are far and away the two best receivers in the ACC while players like Joshua Moore and Miami's other transfer additions are all ready to make an impact.

Last season, Miami had to take a step back from the explosive offense we saw light up the scoreboards with Cam Ward. Now that Miami is confident in it's quarterback again, and with elite weapons on the outside, Miami is ready to win with high flying offense once again.