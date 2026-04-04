Miami turning up heat for 5-star David Jacobs puts Ohio State on high alert

At the end of 2025, highly touted edge rusher David Jacobs announced his commitment, shocking many by picking the Ohio State Buckeyes. Miami appeared to be in the driver's seat heading into the announcement, but the Buckeyes secured a last-minute win, which was in large part due to a charge on the NIL front. While the Buckeyes won early, it was evident that Miami and other suitors would be pushing to flip Jacobs until National Signing Day.

David Jacobs is the 3rd ranked player in the Country, the top ranked edge rusher in the class, and the highest ranked player out of Georgia. Given how talented David Jacobs is, schools weren't going to take their foot off the gas, and Miami continues to be the biggest threat to the Buckeyes.

Miami rolls out the red carpet for 5-star David Jacobs

This weekend is one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the year for the Miami Hurricanes as they host their "Spring Ball Splash" recruiting event. Among the many highly touted recruits in attendance is the Canes' top target David Jacobs.

Five-star Ohio State EDGE commit DJ Jacobs is all smiles at Miami, a Rivals300 DL has the Canes at the top and more early buzz from a big recruiting weekend in Coral Gables.



Intel here #GoCanes: https://t.co/XOb7MfSo9t pic.twitter.com/U23jrar8ot — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) April 4, 2026

On Saturday, DJ Jacobs was met by another star pass rusher in former Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor, who's likely to be a future 1st Round Pick in a few weeks. Mesidor even brought his shoulder pads out to the pool party to give the 5-star a mentor session.

Akheem Mesidor brought some shoulder pads in case top-ranked DE DJ Jacobs wants a mentor session pic.twitter.com/BFy6Upvf09 — CaneSport Miami Hurricanes (@CaneSport) April 4, 2026

While Ohio State holds the commitment from Jacobs, they have to be concerned as the Hurricanes get him back on campus. Mario Cristobal and Jason Taylor haven't relented in their recruitment of Jacobs, and even if the Buckeyes win out in the end, it won't be without a fight.

The next few months will be intriguing to watch as whoever wins out in the recruitment of Jacobs will have a chance to sign the Nation's top ranked recruiting class. The Canes are building a star studded class, and landing Jacobs would be the biggest statement possible.